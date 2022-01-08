Halton Police make a sex trafficking arrest

A 26 year old suspected sex trafficker is behind bars after the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) arrested him and laid multiple charges in a human trafficking investigation. The allegations stem from historical incidents between 2016 and 2020. The investigation involved the exploitation of a female in the region of Halton and the Greater Toronto area.

On Wednesday January 5th, 2022, investigators arrested 26 year-old Paolo Fadul-Gonzalez of Toronto. He has been charged with the following:

Trafficking of a person under 18 years of age

Procuring a person under 18 years of age

Receive material benefit from sexual services provided by a person under 18 years of age

Receive material benefit resulting from trafficking in persons

Procuring by exercising control

Advertising sexual advertisements

Sexual Assault (x2)

Assault

Fadul-Gonzalez was held in custody pending a bail hearing in Milton.

Police believe there is potential for additional victims and ask that anyone with information contact the Human Trafficking Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 5331.

.

Victims of violence and/or sexual assault and witnesses are encouraged to contact the Halton Regional Police Service. The following is a list of valuable support services and resources in our region for victims of violence and/or sexual assault:

Halton Regional Police Service Victim Services Unit 905-825-4777 ext. 5239 or by email at VictimServices@haltonpolice.ca

Nina’s Place Sexual Assault and Domestic Assault Care Centre 905-336-4116 or 905-681-4880

Sexual Assault and Violence Intervention Services (SAVIS) 905-875-1555 (24-hour crisis line)

Radius Child & Youth Services 905-825-3242 (Oakville) or 1-855-744-9001

Kid’s Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 (24-hour crisis line)

THRIVE Counselling 905-845-3811 or 905-637-5256

Elizabeth Fry Society Halton-Peel 905-878-2075

Signs / Indicators of Human Trafficking

Not being allowed to speak for themselves;

Not having control of their own money or cellphone;

Suddenly having a new or second cell phone with a secret number;

Being controlled by others and escorted at all times;

Not being allowed to contact family or friends;

Withdrawing from family and friends;

Providing rehearsed answers to casual questions;

Being secretive about their activities;

Showing signs of abuse, such as bruising, cigarette burns, fractures, etc.

Having a new boyfriend, girlfriend or friend who they won’t introduce to friends/family; and

Having new items (clothing, jewelry etc.) outside their financial means.

What Should I Do if I Think Someone is a Victim of Trafficking?

If there is immediate danger or if you suspect someone is being trafficked, call 9-1-1.

You may also call the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-833-900-1010.

The Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline is a confidential, multilingual service, operating 24/7 to connect victims and survivors with social services, law enforcement, and emergency services, as well as receive tips from the public. The hotline uses a victim-centered approach when connecting human trafficking victims and survivors with local emergency, transition, and/or long-term supports and services across the country, as well as connecting callers to law enforcement where appropriate.