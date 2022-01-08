The Bay Observer
Eberhard Zeidler designed McMaster Medical Centre and many iconic buildings in Canada
Eberhard Zeidler designed McMaster Medical Centre and many iconic buildings in Canada

January 8, 2022

Eberhard Zeidler (Alchetron Photo)

Tributes are pouring in at news of the death at age 95, of Eberhard (Eb) Zeidler, the architect responsible for some of Canadas most iconic  buildings and structures and the designer of what is now the McMaster Children’s Hospital in Hamilton. Zeidler was born in Germany. He immigrated to Canada in 1951 and joined the firm with Blackwell and Craig of Peterborough, Ontario. In 1963, he moved to Toronto, and the firm became Craig, Zeidler and Strong until 1975. Eb Zeidler continued to go to work daily as a Senior Partner Emeritus at the firm, now called, Zeidler Partnership Architects, in Toronto. The firm also has offices in Calgary, Victoria, BC, London, Berlin, Beijing, and Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Portfolio

More prominent projects by Zeidler’s firm include:

Toronto Eaton Centre shopping mall and offices, 1977-1981 with Bregman + Hamann Architects, Toronto, Ontario

McMaster University Health Science Centre, 1972, Hamilton, Ontario

Ontario Place theme park (including Cinesphere), 1967-1971, Toronto

Walter C. Mackenzie Health Sciences Centre, 1975-1986, Edmonton, Alberta

Yerba Buena Gardens, 1980-1984, San Francisco, California

redevelopment of the Queen’s Quay Terminal, 1979-1983, Toronto

Canada Place for Expo’86, Vancouver, British Columbia

MediaPark 1990-2004, Cologne, Germany

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts 1992, West Palm Beach, Florida

Toronto Centre for the Arts 1993, Toronto

Living Arts Centre 1997, Mississauga, Ontario

Hospital for Sick Children Atrium 1993, Toronto

Beth Israel Synagogue (Peterborough) 1964

Rogers Office Campus 1992, Toronto

York University Accolade Project 2005-2006, Toronto

Sherway Gardens Phase IV 1989-1990, Toronto

Royal Victoria Hospital Atrium, Barrie

Queen’s Quay Terminal restoration 1983, Toronto

Markham Stouffville Hospital 1990, Markham, Ontario

Gladstone Hotel restoration 2002-2003, Toronto

Trump International Hotel and Tower, 2012, Toronto

In 1984, he was made an Officer of the Order of Canada. He has also received the Order of Ontario. He won a medal from the Royal Architectural Institute of Canada in 1986.

