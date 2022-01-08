Eberhard Zeidler designed McMaster Medical Centre and many iconic buildings in Canada
Tributes are pouring in at news of the death at age 95, of Eberhard (Eb) Zeidler, the architect responsible for some of Canadas most iconic buildings and structures and the designer of what is now the McMaster Children’s Hospital in Hamilton. Zeidler was born in Germany. He immigrated to Canada in 1951 and joined the firm with Blackwell and Craig of Peterborough, Ontario. In 1963, he moved to Toronto, and the firm became Craig, Zeidler and Strong until 1975. Eb Zeidler continued to go to work daily as a Senior Partner Emeritus at the firm, now called, Zeidler Partnership Architects, in Toronto. The firm also has offices in Calgary, Victoria, BC, London, Berlin, Beijing, and Abu Dhabi, UAE.
Portfolio
More prominent projects by Zeidler’s firm include:
Toronto Eaton Centre shopping mall and offices, 1977-1981 with Bregman + Hamann Architects, Toronto, Ontario
McMaster University Health Science Centre, 1972, Hamilton, Ontario
Ontario Place theme park (including Cinesphere), 1967-1971, Toronto
Walter C. Mackenzie Health Sciences Centre, 1975-1986, Edmonton, Alberta
Yerba Buena Gardens, 1980-1984, San Francisco, California
redevelopment of the Queen’s Quay Terminal, 1979-1983, Toronto
Canada Place for Expo’86, Vancouver, British Columbia
MediaPark 1990-2004, Cologne, Germany
Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts 1992, West Palm Beach, Florida
Toronto Centre for the Arts 1993, Toronto
Living Arts Centre 1997, Mississauga, Ontario
Hospital for Sick Children Atrium 1993, Toronto
Beth Israel Synagogue (Peterborough) 1964
Rogers Office Campus 1992, Toronto
York University Accolade Project 2005-2006, Toronto
Sherway Gardens Phase IV 1989-1990, Toronto
Royal Victoria Hospital Atrium, Barrie
Queen’s Quay Terminal restoration 1983, Toronto
Markham Stouffville Hospital 1990, Markham, Ontario
Gladstone Hotel restoration 2002-2003, Toronto
Trump International Hotel and Tower, 2012, Toronto
In 1984, he was made an Officer of the Order of Canada. He has also received the Order of Ontario. He won a medal from the Royal Architectural Institute of Canada in 1986.