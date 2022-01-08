City ramping up vaccinations for 5-11 age group

With just over 40 percent of children 5-11 in Ontario currently vaccinated, and less than 40 percent in Hamilton, more walk-in clinics are being made available to this age group. Beginning Monday, January 10, 2022, all individuals in the community aged 5 to 11 can walk into select vaccine clinic locations to receive one.
Currently, the participating vaccination clinics are the mountain vaccine clinic at LimeRidge Mall as well as the vaccine clinic at the Centre on Barton. In coming days and weeks, these locations will be expanded. A full list of all the vaccination clinics and hours of operation can be found here.