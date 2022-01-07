Zoom event honoring Martin Luther King and Lincoln Alexander

Hamilton’s Afro-Canadian Caribbean Association (ACCA) will be staging a Zoom event celebrating the lives and contributions of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Lincoln M. Alexander. The event will take place Sunday, January 16, 2022 from 2pm to 3:30pm EST, hosted by Dwayne Morgan and featuring keynote speaker Donna Young, President of the Lincoln Alexander School of Law at Ryerson University, and performer Quisha Wint. The event will also feature Erika Alexander, granddaughter of Lincoln M. Alexander. All are welcome to this free online event. Donations to ACCA’s seniors pandemic relief program are greatly appreciated. Register via Eventbrite

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (1929-1968) was an American Baptist minister and activist who became the most visible spokesman and leader in the American civil rights movement from 1955 until his assassination in 1968. King advanced civil rights through nonviolence and civil disobedience, inspired by his Christian beliefs and the nonviolent activism of Mahatma Gandhi. King participated in and led marches for Black voting rights, desegregation, labor rights, and other basic civil rights. King helped organize the 1963 March on Washington, where he delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. In 1964, King won the Nobel Peace Prize for combating racial inequality through nonviolent resistance. In 1965, he helped organize two of the three Selma to Montgomery marches. In his final years, he expanded his focus to include opposition towards poverty, capitalism, and the Vietnam War. Martin Luther King Jr. Day was established as a holiday in cities and states throughout the United States beginning in 1971; the holiday was enacted at the federal level in 1986. The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., was dedicated in 2011.

The Honourable Lincoln M. Alexander (1922-2012) was a Canadian lawyer who became the first Black Member of Parliament in the House of Commons (PC MP for Hamilton West), the first Black federal Cabinet Minister (serving as federal Minister of Labour), the first Black Chair of the Worker’s Compensation Board, and the 24th Lieutenant Governor of Ontario from 1985 to 1991 (making him the first Black Canadian to hold a vice-regal position). He was the first person to serve five terms as Chancellor of the University of Guelph, from 1991 to 2007. Alexander was also a governor of the Canadian Unity Council, Chair of the Canadian Race Relations Foundation, Honorary Patron of the Hamilton, Ontario, branch of St. John Ambulance, Honorary Chief of the Hamilton Police Service and Honorary Commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police. His autobiography “Go to School, You’re a Little Black Boy: The Honourable Lincoln M. Alexander: A Memoir” was published in 2006. The Province of Ontario proclaimed January 21 “Lincoln Alexander Day” in 2013. In 2014 the celebration was officially recognized by the Canadian government. Canadians first celebrated January 21st as “Lincoln Alexander Day” in 2015.

For more information: https://accahamilton.com