Teen suspect in a pair of hit and runs is in custody

Nineteen-year-old Hannah Pietrantuono is in a heap of trouble after she surrendered to police in Brantford Thursday.

Pietrantuono was wanted after she struck two Hamilton Police officers conducting a RIDE program on New Year’s Eve. As the officers were speaking with two drivers, a 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe drove through the RIDE lanes, striking the officers. The officers were knocked unconscious and sustained serious injuries. The officers have since been released from hospital and continue to recover from their injuries.

The Hyundai Santa Fe vehicle was recovered unoccupied shortly afterwards in the Inverness Avenue and Belair Drive area.

Police say the same 2020 Santa Fe was also involved in an earlier incident in the area of Fennell Avenue East and Hoover Crescent where Hamilton Police approached a driver who was unconscious at the wheel. When officers went to make the arrest, the driver placed the vehicle in drive and struck a cruiser before fleeing. The vehicle was last seen driving southbound on Upper James.

Pietrantuono faces the following charges:

Criminal Negligence Cause Bodily Harm (x2)

Failure to Stop after Accident Causing Bodily Harm

Fail to Comply with Probation (x2)

Impaired Operation

Dangerous Operation

Flight from Peace Officer

Failure to Stop after Accident

Resist Arrest

In a news release, Hamilton Police thanked the public for the phone calls, emails and social media messages showing support for the injured members and for providing video surveillance, witness statements and tips.