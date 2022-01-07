St. Joes researcher honoured for work on lung diseases

Dr. Martin Kolb, a respirologist and research director of the Firestone Institute for Respiratory Health at St. Joe’s, is the recipient of this year’s Anne and Neil McArthur research award, Dr. Kolb is professor and director of the Division of Respirology at McMaster University, and the inaugural Jack Gauldie Boehringer Ingelheim Chair in Interstitial Lung Disease.

In a release today, Dr. Lehana Thabane, VP of Research and Scientific Director, The Research Institute of St. Joe’s Hamilton wrote, “for 25 years, Dr. Kolb has been at the forefront of international respirology research and care. His pioneering work in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis has quite literally changed, improved, and extended the lives of people living with this debilitating lung disease for which there is no cure. The author of 300 peer-reviewed articles, the Chief Editor of the European Respiratory Journal, and the holder of multiple research chairs, Dr. Kolb is a most deserving recipient of the McArthur Research Award. “

The McArthur family has long supported the pursuit of research at St. Joe’s. Each year, a world-renowned researcher is honoured with the Anne & Neil McArthur Research Award.