City of Burlington employees: Get the shot or get the door



With the rapid spread of COVID decimating workplaces, the City of Burlington is the latest organization to crack down on those employees who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID. A revision to the City of Burlington’s COVID-19 Staff Vaccination Policy will now require all City employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. An earlier policy allowed employees to submit to rapid antigen testing as an alternative to vaccination, but that is no longer an option.

The mandatory policy, which is effective immediately, applies to all staff and any new individuals being hired by the City. Employees will be required to submit their proof of vaccination by April 1, 2022. A previous COVID-19 vaccination mandate put in place for the Fire Department will require all Fire staff to submit proof of vaccination against COVID-19 by March 1, 2022. The City will comply with its human rights obligations and accommodate employees who are legally entitled to accommodation.

Under the revised mandated policy, the definition of “fully vaccinated” is an individual who has received the full series of a COVID-19 vaccine or combination of COVID-19 vaccines approved by the Public Health Agency of Canada. It does not include booster shots at this time.

Staff who do not comply with the updated policy may be subject to progressive disciplinary measures including termination.