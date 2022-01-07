Almost 2500 Ontario residents in hospital with COVID

The number of Ontario residents in hospital with COVID increased by nearly 200 overnight to 2,472. That is double the number of hospitalizations from a week ago. ICU cases increased by 19 to 338. More than half of them are on ventilators and 68 percent are not fully vaccinated. The province has reported are 11,899 new cases of COVID19 with the caveat that the testing backlog means there are likely many more cases.

194,000 vaccinations were administered for a total of 28,140,051 vaccine doses. 4.4 million residents now have a third shot and almost 488,000 children 5-11 have had a first shot, representing 45.2 percent of that age group.91.0% of Ontarians 12+ have one dose and 88.3% have two doses.

Hamilton and Halton Public Health units both posted new COVID case counts of 691 Thursday, number that are likely understated due to the testing system being overwhelmed. Hospitalizations in Hamilton rose by 33 to 263 but ICU cases actually declined by two cases to 34. Halton Hospitals have 69 COVID patients and 10 are receiving ICU care. There were no new deaths in either unit. Hamilton is now dealing with 59 outbreaks including one across the entire HHSC system involving 83 individuals. 38 of the outbreaks are in Long term care homes, shelters and residences.