5 COVID-related deaths in Halton and Hamilton as dozens of outbreaks hit long-term care centres

Halton Public health is reporting 836 new COVID cases for an active case total of 4,151. There were four additional deaths reported in Halton bringing the total to 250 since the pandemic began. There are 11 outbreaks in Halton—10 in long-term care settings. Halton hospitals are caring for 69 COVID patients—12 in ICU.

Hamilton Public Health reported 530 new cases for an active case total of 7577. Hospitalizations actually declined by 15 to 248 with 33 in ICU. There was one death at Hamilton General. There are 65 outbreaks underway in Hamilton—46 of them in Long-term care homes, shelters or group homes. Both HHSC and St Joes are dealing with outbreaks. The Hamilton Wentworth Detention Centre has 31 persons testing positive, and an outbreak at the Wellington nursing home has affected 21 staff and 21 residents.

The number of Ontario residents in hospital with COVID increased by nearly 200 overnight to 2,472. ICU cases increased by 19 to 338. More than half of them are on ventilators and 68 percent are not fully vaccinated. The province has reported are 11,899 new cases of COVID19 with the caveat that the testing backlog means there are likely many more cases.

194,000 vaccinations were administered for a total of 28,140,051 vaccine doses. 4.4 million residents now have a third shot and almost 488,000 children 5-11 have had a first shot, representing 45.2 percent of that age group.91.0% of Ontarians 12+ have one dose and 88.3% have two doses.