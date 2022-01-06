Hospital cases, ICU usage creeping up in Ontario

With health officials now focusing on hospital capacity as opposed to daily COVID case counts there are 2,279 people are hospitalized with COVID19. That is an increase of 198 from Wednesday. There are 319 people in ICU with COVID-19-an increase of 31 cases. Almost three quarters of the ICU patients, or 232, are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 87 are fully vaccinated. There are 13,339 new cases of COVID19. There were 20 additional deaths reported—the highest single-day death toll since June.

The province administered 195,000 vaccinations yesterday for a total of 27,945,958 vaccine doses.

91.0% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 88.3% have two doses. The number of residents with booster shots has passed the 4 million mark. 479.747 children aged 5 to 11 have had a shot representing 44.5 percent of that age group.

The official count for new COVID cases in Hamilton is 519, but the only value of the number is in relation to previous days, where the same conditions that make accurate counts impossible, apply. Hamilton reported 417 cases Tuesday, 534 Monday and 590 on December 31. There are more than 7000 active COVID cases which is about 1 and a half percent of the population. The key figure, hospitalizations, saw Hamilton add another 20 to230 cases in all. ICU cases-the number most watched-were up by three cases to 36. There are 57 outbreaks, over half of which are in Long-term care settings, group homes and shelters. Halton Public Health reports 629 new cases—290 of them in Oakville, 154 in Burlington, 134 in Milton and 51 in Halton Hills. There are 64 COVID patients in Halton hospitals. There were no local deaths reported.