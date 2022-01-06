Hamilton and Halton hospitalizations continue to rise, ICU cases creeping up more slowly

Hamilton and Halton Public Health units both posted new COVID case counts of 691 Thursday, number that are likely understated due to the testing system being overwhelmed. Hospitalizations in Hamilton rose by 33 to 263 but ICU cases actually declined by two cases to 34. Halton Hospitals have 69 COVID patients and 10 are receiving ICU care. There were no new deaths in either unit. Hamilton is now dealing with 59 outbreaks including one across the entire HHSC system involving 83 individuals. 38 of the outbreaks are in Long term care homes, shelters and residences.

With health officials now focusing on hospital capacity as opposed to daily COVID case counts there are 2,279 people are hospitalized with COVID19. That is an increase of 198 from Wednesday. There are 319 people in ICU with COVID-19-an increase of 31 cases. Almost three quarters of the ICU patients, or 232, are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 87 are fully vaccinated. There are 13,339 new cases of COVID19. There were 20 additional deaths reported—the highest single-day death toll since June.

The province administered 195,000 vaccinations yesterday for a total of 27,945,958 vaccine doses.

91.0% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 88.3% have two doses. The number of residents with booster shots has passed the 4 million mark. 479.747 children aged 5 to 11 have had a shot representing 44.5 percent of that age group.