Walk-in clinic for first, second and third doses open in Centre Mall

Anybody who is over 50 years of age and wants a third or booster dose can walk into the Centre on Barton COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic to receive one. The clinic is located in the former Target Store. The clinic is open now to 830PM. They are offering first and second doses to anyone over 12 years of age and boosters to anyone over 50.

Booking a vaccination appointment

All other individuals who are eligible for a third or booster dose, children ages five to 11 years of age and those who would like to attend another vaccine clinic location are required to book an appointment for their vaccination. Learn about available locations, hours of operation and how to book at www.hamilton.ca/GetYourVaccine. https://www.hamilton.ca/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccination Most individuals must wait at least three months after their second dose to receive a third/booster dose.

The Hamilton healthcare partners continue to make progress in vaccinating eligible community members. To date, 1,058,497 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered – with 84.7 per cent of eligible Hamiltonians receiving a vaccine to date and 79.6 per cent fully vaccinated.