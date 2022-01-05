OHL, Bulldogs to play before empty seats

It was bound to happen. With Canadian NHL teams playing in front of empty arenas so too is now the case with the Hamilton Bulldogs.

In a release the team announced it will be playing without fans for the next three home games.

The home games affected are

Friday January 7th vs Niagara IceDogs; 7:00pm

Saturday January 8th vs Ottawa 67’s; 4:00pm

Sunday January 16th vs Kingston Frontenacs; 2:00pm

The team says it will do its best to bring as much coverage of our team as possible during the shutdown period. Every game is available LIVE on the Bulldogs Audio Network as well as on Cable 14 and CHL TV.

Fans with tickets to the above games will be able to exchange their tickets for future game dates to be determined. Fans are asked to hold onto their tickets as this will help the service team once new updates are provided and toe have patience as the Bulldog r ticketing team works to navigate the new restrictions. The best way to reach the ticket office during this time is by email at tickets@hamiltonbulldogs.com.