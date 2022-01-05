Hospitalizations for COVID increased by 800 overnight

The province is reporting 11,582 new cases of COVID19—a number that is almost surely understated due to the backlog in testing. Still, it is down from figures of over 18,000 and 16,000 posed over the New Years Weekend under similar reporting circumstances. There were 14 additional deaths reported. 57 percent of the new cases are under 40 and 86 percent are under 60.

The number of hospitalizations shot up by over 800 yesterday with 2081 in hospital. ICU cases increased by 22 to 288.

180,013 doses of vaccine were administered Tuesday bringing the total in Ontario to date to 27,750,953 vaccine doses. 90.9% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 88.2% have two doses.. Almost 3.9 Million residents have had their booster shot. 475,000 children 5-11 have had a first vaccination representing 44.1 percent of that age group. The province hopes to use the two weeks gained by the delay in school openings to vaccinate as many of the remaining population as possible. However, overnight shots for kids only improved the count by one percentage point.

Hospitalizations continue to rise in Hamilton and Halton although both public health units reported a day-to-day decline in identified cases. Hamilton Public Health is reporting 417 new cases and Halton 707-both down from the previous day-but with the caveat that due to testing delays the case count is likely understated. Hospitalizations in Hamilton increased by 10 to 210 and 33 ICU cases-up seven from Monday. There are 65 COVID patients in Halton Hospitals with 12 in ICU. There are 51 outbreaks in Hamilton and 28 of them are in Long term care setting, group homes or shelters. There is an outbreak involving 18 cases at the Hamilton Wentworth Detention Centre. The hospitals are showing increased COVID outbreaks. HHSC has 94 covid cases scattered across its campuses and St Joes has six.