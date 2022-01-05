Hamilton police seek woman in hit-and-run spree

Hamilton Police have identified a suspect in the New Year’s Eve hit-and-run that seriously injured two Hamilton Police officers. They are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 19-year-Hannah Pietrantuiono of Hamilton.

New Year’s Eve, at approximately 10:55 p.m., officers were conducting a RIDE program in the southbound lanes of the Claremont Access. As the officers were speaking with two drivers, a 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe drove through the RIDE lanes, striking two officers. The officers were knocked unconscious and sustained serious injuries. The officers remain in hospital recovering from their injuries.

The Hyundai Santa Fe vehicle was recovered unoccupied shortly afterwards in the Inverness Avenue and Belair Drive area.

It turns out that the 2020 Santa Fe was involved in an earlier hit and run incident in the area of Fennell Avenue East and Hoover Crescent where Hamilton Police approached a driver who was unconscious at the wheel. When officers went to make the arrest, the driver placed the vehicle in drive and struck a cruiser before fleeing. The vehicle was last seen driving southbound on Upper James.

Investigators have now determined that the same suspect is responsible for both incidents and a warrant has been issued for the arrest of 19-year-old Hannah Pietrantuono of Hamilton. She is described as female white, 5’9, 143lbs with brown hair.

Pietrantuono faces the following charges:

Criminal Negligence Cause Bodily Harm (x2)

Failure to Stop after Accident Causing Bodily Harm

Fail to Comply with Probation (x2)

Impaired Operation

Dangerous Operation

Flight from Peace Officer

Failure to Stop after Accident

Resist Arrest

Investigators wish to thank residents in the area of Inverness Avenue and Belair Drive who have already provided video surveillance footage and encourage citizens to contact police should there be additional footage. Any witnesses to the collision that have not already come forward can contact 905-546-4925.

Police urge Hannah to seek legal counsel and turn herself in at any Hamilton Police station. Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.