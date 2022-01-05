Hamilton active case count passes 7,000…at least

The official count for new COVID cases in Hamilton is 519, but the only value of the number is in relation to previous days, where the same conditions that make accurate counts impossible, apply. Hamilton reported 417 cases Tuesday, 534 Monday and 590 on December 31. There are more than 7000 active COVID cases which is about 1 and a half percent of the population. The key figure, hospitalizations, saw Hamilton add another 20 to230 cases in all. ICU cases-the number most watched-were up by three cases to 36. There are 57 outbreaks, over half of which are in Long-term care settings, group homes and shelters. Halton Public Health reports 629 new cases—290 of them in Oakville, 154 in Burlington, 134 in Milton and 51 in Halton Hills. There are 64 COVID patients in Halton hospitals. There were no local deaths reported.

The province is reporting 11,582 new cases of COVID19—a number that is almost surely understated due to the backlog in testing. Still, it is down from figures of over 18,000 and 16,000 posed over the New Years Weekend under similar reporting circumstances. There were 14 additional deaths reported. 57 percent of the new cases are under 40 and 86 percent are under 60.

The number of hospitalizations shot up by over 800 yesterday with 2081 in hospital. ICU cases increased by 22 to 288.

180,013 doses of vaccine were administered Tuesday bringing the total in Ontario to date to 27,750,953 vaccine doses. 90.9% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 88.2% have two doses.. Almost 3.9 Million residents have had their booster shot. 475,000 children 5-11 have had a first vaccination representing 44.1 percent of that age group. The province hopes to use the two weeks gained by the delay in school openings to vaccinate as many of the remaining population as possible. However, overnight shots for kids only improved the count by one percentage point.