One month to apply for Burlington Arts and Culture Fund grants

The City of Burlington is inviting artists to apply for the 2022 Burlington Arts and Culture Fund (BACF), an annual grant program that provides $75,000 of total available funding to local artists, multicultural groups and arts and culture organizations to foster creativity and enrich how Burlington residents experience and engage with arts and culture.

Applications will be accepted until noon on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 and will fund projects from April 2022 to March 2023. Successful grant applicants will be announced at the beginning of April 2022.

To be eligible for BACF funding, applicants must be located in Burlington and must be:

• An incorporated not-for-profit arts and culture organization or a charitable arts and culture organization;

• An individual artist or arts and cultural collective (defined as three or more individuals) that exhibit high achievement in arts and culture programming;

• A multicultural group that fulfills a significant role in the Burlington community through the arts and culture.

Grants will be evaluated in part by a peer assessment jury for artistic merit and by City staff for program merit and strategic initiative, citywide and community impact and economic impact.

To learn more about this fund, the jury opportunity and the application process join City staff and arts and culture professionals for a virtual information session on:

Date: Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

Time: 7 to 8 p.m.

Location: Microsoft Teams

Applications can be completed and submitted online at burlington.ca/artsandculturefund.

For more information, contact Angela Paparizo, Manager of Arts and Culture, 905-335-7600, ext. 7352 or email angela.paparizo@burlington.ca.