Numerous shows postponed as Burlington Performing Arts goes dark for rest of the month

The Burlington Performing Arts Centre is the latest Omicron victim. It has been forced to postpone a big schedules of winter shows. But because of the provincial COVID restrictions, BPAC is temporarily closed to the public until Jan 27, 2022. Patrons will be refunded for all cancelled performances.

In a release BPAC writes, “The health and safety of the community are always our top priority and we are working to review and revise our programming planned in the upcoming weeks.”

Ticket Refunds:

As performances are being postponed, patrons will be refunded. BPAC is asking patrons to be patient as the Box Office staff are currently processing a large volume of refunds.

Performances Currently Affected:

AIR SUPPLY

Thu Jan 13, 2022 at 8pm

New Date: Thu Sep 15, 2022 at 8pm

LIVE & LOCAL Hosted by The Mark Lalama Trio

featuring James Oliver Biljak, Thom Anthony and Steve Strongman

Sun Jan 16, 2022 at 4pm

New Date: Sun Feb 20, 2022 at 4pm

Livestream option added!

CANADIAN JAZZ ALL-STARS

Fri Jan 21, 2022 at 8pm

POSTPONED. NEW DATE TBD.

PIAF! The Show

Sun Jan 23, 2022 at 7pm

POSTPONED. NEW DATE TBD.

SAM POLLEY and The Old Tomorrows

Sat Jan 29, 2022 at 8pm

POSTPONED. NEW DATE TBD.

The Big Band Swing Era Featuring the Toronto All-Star Big Band

Sun Jan 30, 2022 at 2pm

POSTPONED. NEW DATE TBD.

Rock Legends Live Presents: The Essence of Cohen

Sat Feb 5, 2022 at 8pm

POSTPONED. NEW DATE TBD.

TOM COCHRANE with Red Rider

Thu Feb 10, 2022 at 8pm

POSTPONED. NEW DATE TBD.

THE ORIGINAL WAILERS

Thu Feb 17, 2022 at 8pm

POSTPONED. NEW DATE TBD.

THE IRISH ROVERS

Sun Feb 20, 2022 at 4pm

POSTPONED. NEW DATE TBD.