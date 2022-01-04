HWDSB outlines plan for remote learning

Like other school boards In Ontario, Hamilton Wentworth District School board learned about the school shutdown at the same time as everybody else. Based on Monday’s announcement, Elementary and secondary students will participate in remote learning from January until at least January 17.

Overnight HWDSB has put together a plan to reintroduce remote learning.

For Elementary students starting Wednesday, January 5

Morning Schedule: Educators will use a half day for (synchronous) remote learning instruction, connecting with students, revisiting Reimagining Wellness, and establishing routines for remote learning

Afternoon Schedule: Connected learning (asynchronous) activities and educators will connect with families

Thursday, January 6

Will be a full remote school day: Educators will provide schedules to families for each day and the full school day will be scheduled with breaks

Device pick-up: families who identified the need for a board device will have been contacted regarding pick up

Students without access to a device: Families can access paper packages at the school if they are unable to receive a device

For studenst already enrolled in the Elementary Remote Learning Program Wednesday, January 5, the program continues without change.

Educators will connect with all learners, individually, over the week.

Educators will post a schedule for parents and students each day.

Secondary Wednesday, January 5

Full instruction starts: Educators will focus on connections with students supported by Reimagining Wellness

Educators will be available to students during their timetables and provide a blend of connected (synchronous) and independent (asynchronous) learning.

Device Deployment

Families of elementary students who require a device for remote learning can complete the Remote Learning Device Request Survey. This survey will be open from Monday, January 3 to Tuesday, January 4 at 8 p.m.

Those who need devices can visit FORMS in the Parent Portal and look for the Remote Learning Device Request Survey . They are asked to complete one per child in your household.

Those who do not have access to the Parent Portal, should contact your school’s Office Administrator.

A digital copy of the survey, available in a fillable pdf, can be found by clicking here . This version would require a printer to deliver a hard copy with your child to the school, or saved and attached to an email sent to the school office. See list of elementary school email addresses.

School administrators will be preparing devices for distribution to families. Distribution will begin on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

Families of secondary students who do not have access to wireless internet at home should contact their school directly to discuss options. Internet-enabled devices may be made available to qualifying families only.

Students In Self-Contained Classes

Based on the announcement from the provincial government earlier today, HWDSB is reviewing educational programming information for students with pervasive education requirements that have been placed in self-contained classes. These students will learn from home beginning on Wednesday. Principals will reach out to parents/guardians on Thursday, January 6, 2022, to discuss each student’s program. Knowing how transmissible the Omicron variant is, we will gauge caregivers’ comfort and need for service.

For more information click here.