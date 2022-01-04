City begins experiment with keeping some park washrooms open in winter
Hamilton has opened washrooms for the winter in selected parks in the city for a two-year trial. The city gas provided a map listing the parks offering this service. They include Gage Park. Pier 4 Park. Buchanan Park, Victoria Park, McQuesten Park and Bruce Park. In all there are 18 parks offering winter washrooms across the city. The washroom are only open during daylight hours and will be cleaned once daily.
- In keeping with COVID safety requirements residents are asked to abide by the following:
- Don’t use public park washrooms if you are sick or showing signs of being sick.
- Use alcohol-based sanitizer before use. Wash your hands with soap and warm water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer after use.
- Respect physical distancing and maximum capacity limits identified on washroom door
- Wear a mask when using park washrooms
What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree0
Happy0
In Love0
Not Sure0