CELEBRATION OF Burlington Golf and Country’s CENTURY IN ALDERSHOT

The party may be delayed because of Covid but, the year-long 100th anniversary celebration of the Burlington Golf and Country Club is still expected to be great.

Plans for the celebration have been in the works for a year under the careful guidance of Co-Chairs Dave and Karen Dyson. Unfortunately, the New-Year’s Eve gala, which was to kick off the birthday party, had to be cancelled because of the pandemic. The February 18th anniversary Curling Bonspiel may suffer the same fate.

“It’s just so disappointing”, said Karen during a recent interview.

The Dyson’s however remain optimistic. They know that there are other celebrations, already booked, that are expected to make up for the early disappoints. Dave promises that this year’s centennial celebration will end up being even grander than previous parties at the Club.

“The 75th was only a day or two, but we are going to celebrate for the entire year. We just got off to a slow start. We’re hoping to catch up later”.

On June 16, selected Club members will join golfers from 25 other clubs across Canada, who are also celebrating their 100th anniversaries, in a virtual cross-country tournament.

The biggest event will be on June 16th

“That’s going to be a huge event with a parade involving vintage cars, the Hamilton Pipe Band, a tethered hot air balloon that will take people up a hundred feet to see the Club…… There will be family style entertainment on the patio, a dance in the banquet room and a fireworks display”, according to Karen.

Other events include a Century Golf Tournament, a Masters’ Championship Party and an Oktoberfest “Evening to Remember”.

The Burlington Golf and Country Club was incorporated in 1922. It was designed by Stanley Thompson who, at the time, was considered Canada’s number one golf course architect. The first nine holes opened in 1923 and the second nine in 1924.

“An attractive property on Hamilton Bay was chosen by a group from Burlington and Hamilton, and the Burlington G&CC, and was designed by Stanley Thompson”, wrote James Harris in his book STANLEY THOMPSON AND ICONS OF CANADA.

Artist’s portrait of Stanley Thompson

“The undulating topography of the property with its sandy loam and attractive location on Hamilton Bay offered exceptional natural raw material for the design of a golf course”, according to a website dedicated to Thompson.

Today the Club is so popular that there are a hundred people on a waiting list to join.

“It’s a jewel for Burlington and Aldershot”, commented Dave.

The first clubhouse was completed in 1924 and was very modest compared to today’s spectacular building.

First Clubhouse

The second clubhouse had many more amenities and was completed in 1968.

Second Clubhouse

Over the years the Club has hosted many celebrities including royalty.

The Queen visited the Clubhouse during her Canadian Tour in 1962.

Besides providing year-round sport and entertainment facilities in Aldershot, the Club has become an economic driver.

“Since 1922, BGCC has been one of the largest established employers in the Burlington area. The club now employs approximately 110 full and part-time staff in peak season ………..As well, in order to service and support our year-round needs, the club acquires a variety of goods and services from various sources in the community” reports the Club’s website.

BGC today

Today’s Clubhouse completed in 2008





Article by Rick Craven/This article is based in part on research done by Mr. Brent Long