Hamilton experienced over 2200 COVID cases over New Years

While Halton Public Health will not resume daily reporting until Tuesday, Hamilton Public Health reported 2271 cases since Friday. The breakdown was 1147, Dec 31, 590 January 1, leaving 534 cases for January 2. There are now 6,461 active COVID cases in Hamilton. There was one additional death reported at Hamilton General Hospital bringing the total to 427. There are 200 people hospitalized with COVID in Hamilton and 26 are in ICU–an increase of seven from New Years Eve. Hamilton now has 43 outbreaks. 22 of them are in long-term care homes or shelters. Hamilton Health Sciences is reporting 91 cases among staff and patients across its various campuses.

Although the province was not releasing detailed COVID information Monday, Health Minister Christine Elliott has tweeted that there were 13,578 new cases of COVID19. Monday numbers have traditionally tended to understate the actual situation

She also reported 1,232 people are hospitalized with COVID19 and that there are 248 people are in ICU with COVID-19, with the caveat that not all Ontario hospitals report on weekends. The seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 related patients in ICU is 210.Please note that not all hospitals report on weekends. According to Elliott, 27,422,363 vaccine doses have been administered, with over 89,000 doses administered yesterday. 90.8% of Ontarians 12=plus have one dose and 88.2% have two doses.