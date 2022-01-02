Ticats announce new ownership group

18 years after Bob Young rescued the Hamilton Tiger Cats from bankruptcy Ticat owner and caretaker, Bob Young has formed a new ownership group. While Young will remain the largest shareholder, he will now be joined by Stelco who will assume a large minority share. Stelco’s chairman and CEO, Alan Kestenbaum, is also a minority shareholder of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and will represent the company’s join Young in the boardroom of the new entity- the Hamilton Sports Group.

The Hamilton Sports Group, includes the Tiger-Cats, Canadian Premier League (CPL) soccer franchise Forge FC and the master licence for 23,000-seat Tim Hortons Field. Young will continue as chairman..

Additional shares will be held by executives Scott Mitchell (current Ticats/Forge CEO) and Jim Lawson, the CEO of Woodbine Entertainment.

Since saving the team from bankruptcy in 2003, Bob Young he has stewarded the team through a redevelopment of its business that includes the move to Tim Hortons Field in 2014.

TSN ‘s Dave Naylor wrote “under the leadership of Young, Mitchell, CFO Doug Rye, president of business operations Matt Afinec and newly appointed president of football operations Orlondo Steinauer, the Tiger-Cats have turned themselves into one of the CFL’s best-run organizations.

Similarly, Forge FC, under the direction of brothers Bobby and Costa Smyrniotis, is a key pillar of the CPL, which launched in 2019.”

Bob Young made the announcement in this video.

