St Joes welcomes New Years Baby

At a time when our hospitals are bracing for another wave of COVID admission, a happier aspect of life goes on. St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton welcomed the first baby of the new year, 33-minutes after the start of 2022. Charlotte Alice Bolton arrived early this morning weighing a healthy 7-pounds, 6-ounces. She is the first child for Dr. Hannah Geddie and husband John Bolton. The Hamilton parents said they joked about the possibility of having a New Year baby, but were “definitely surprised” by the development. Charlotte was due December 29. The family is “excited and exhausted” and limiting the celebrations for all to some much-needed sleep.