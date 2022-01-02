New Years Eve and New Years Day COVID case count tops 35,000
Although it admits the daily COVID case count is understated because the testing system is overwhelmed, the province continues to issue a daily case count anyway. Today the province reported 16,714 cases compared to more than 18,000 New Years Day. There were also 16 deaths reported. As of yesterday 1,117, people are hospitalized with COVID19 and 224 people are in ICU due to COVID-19, with the further caveat that not all hospitals report cases on weekends and holidays. 124,000 vaccinations were administered New Years Eve and New Years Day. 90.8% of Ontarians 12-plus have 1 dose and 88.2% have 2 doses. The last available information showed almost 3.6 million residents have had their third shot and 464,000 children age 5-11 or 43 percent have had a first shot.
Local health units will resume reporting on Monday but provincial figures show Hamilton with 789 new cases and Halton with 781.