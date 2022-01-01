Two Hamilton Police officers seriously injured as driver mows them down at a RIDE check

Hamilton Police think the man who struck two Hamilton Police officers as he bolted from a RIDE check was the same man who rammed a police cruiser earlier in the day. Hamilton Police were conducting a New Years Eve RIDE operation in the southbound lanes of the Claremont Access. As the officers were speaking with two drivers, a waiting 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe suddenly pulled out and drove through the RIDE lanes, striking two officers. The officers were knocked unconscious and sustained serious injuries. The officers remain in hospital and will both require surgery.

The 2020 Santa Fe is believed to have been involved in an earlier incident in the area of Fennell and Hoover, where Hamilton Police approached a driver who was unconscious at the wheel with a bong in his lap. When officers went to make the arrest, the driver placed the vehicle in drive and struck a cruiser before fleeing. The vehicle was last seen driving southbound on Upper James.

“This incident is a stark reminder about the dangerous job our officers face every day. This is not how we wanted to start 2022 but we are hopeful the officers will make a full recovery,” said Chief Frank Bergen.

The Hyundai Santa Fe vehicle was recovered unoccupied shortly afterwards in the Inverness Avenue and Belair Drive area.

Police are urging witnesses to the collision to contact Division 10 CID or the Collision Reconstruction Unit at (905) 546-4925. Police are also asking residences in the area of Inverness Avenue and Belair Drive to check their security cameras for any suspicious persons around 11 p.m. and contact police with any information.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.