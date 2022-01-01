GO Vaxx buses coming to Burlington in late January: appointment required

Burlington residents who haven’t been able to book a vaccination appointment through local portals will have one more option. The GO-VAXX Mobile Bus Clinic will be coming to Burlington in the new year on Monday, Jan. 24 and Monday, Jan. 31. Both mobile vaccine clinics will take place at Sherwood Forest Park.

The clinic at Sherwood Forest Park will administer an Mrna COVID-19 vaccine, such as Pfizer or Moderna, for first, second, and booster doses, as well as the paediatric Pfizer vaccine for children aged five to 11. Approximately 320 vaccines will be administered during each mobile bus clinic.

Please note that GO-VAXX mobile bus clinics are now by appointment only. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

To book an appointment:

Visit the COVID-19 vaccination portal or call the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.

Appointments will be available for booking at 8 a.m. the day before the clinic. Once appointments are full, the GO-VAXX location will be removed as an option from the provincial booking site. Please note that appointments usually fill up within one hour.

GO-VAXX Mobile Bus Clinic details:

• Dates: Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 and Monday, Jan. 31, 2022

• Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Location: Sherwood Forest Park at 5270 Fairview St., Burlington

• Eligibility: Who Can Get Vaccinated

The mobile clinics are one more opportunity to get vaccinated, but there are many other ways to do so, including Halton Region clinics, pharmacies, community and paediatric clinics and doctors’ offices. Halton Region Covid-19 vaccination clinic information can be found at Halton – COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics.

The City is also working with the Province to bring two walk-in indoor clinics to our city early in 2022. Further details will be communicated with the public once confirmed.