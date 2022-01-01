2021 in review: Stories that appeared in the Bay Observer July to December

July 2021

The Bay Observer learns there is no process in place to ensure affordable housing promised by Catherine McKenna as part of Hamilton’s LRT will happen. Ottawa announces $400 Million to help Dofasco phase out its blast furnaces. Brampton Transit will purchase of up to 450 zero-emission buses (ZEBs) by 2027, making it the leader in conversion to E Buses. Anti-sprawl lawn signs pop, up all over Hamilton on mostly single-family homes. Lt. Gen Dany Fortin removed from post amid sexual misconduct allegations. Hamilton’s head of emergency services, Paul Johnson resigns to take on a senior job in Toronto. Walk-in COVID vaccination clinics are popping up all over. Halton approves plans for major intensification around the Aldershot GO station. Anti-sprawl sign campaign

Paul Johnson

August 2021

Prime Minister Trudeau calls a federal election, polls show Liberals neck and neck. Hamilton police tap McMaster to launch an engagement survey with LGBTQ community. Hamilton launches mandatory COVID vaccination policy for staff. Hamilton statue of Sir John A Macdonald is pulled down, man arrested. Former Ontario Premier Bill Davis, architect of modern Ontario, passes at age 92. Burlington is increasingly wrestling with applications for ultra-tall residential buildings amid public opposition. Ontario reports a one – day COVID count of 218 cases. Election 2021

William Grenville Davis

September 2021

Justin Trudeau is handed another minority government following an election campaign that was devoid of issues. The Green Party is badly damaged by internal squabbling. Questions abound as the head of Hamilton Water, Andrew Grice had been released by the city and also that his immediate supervisor, Public Works director Dan McKinnon had retired “effective immediately.” Capacity limits are lifted for both Jays and Leaf games. There is pressure on Hamilton City Council to stop giving property tax rebates to landlords who engage in “renovictions”. Burlington’s Joe Brant Hospital to mandate vaccinations for all staff. Hamilton Council approves a memorandum of understanding to allow the LRT project to proceed.

October 2021

Hamilton’s Russ Jackson, the greatest Canadian quarterback is honoured with the naming of a park. Tyandaga residents in Burlington are fighting a quarry expansion in their neighbourhood. A nasty Boardroom fight divides the Rogers cable family. The province posts a timeline for the removal of all COVID restrictions. Proof of vaccination may be gone by mid-January. Hamilton Council is pressured by residents to crack down on homeless encampments. Burlington residents invited to weigh in on development around GO stations. Justin Trudeau roundly criticized for holidaying at Tofino and failing to show up at any events on Truth and Reconciliation Day. A crowd of Mac students, estimated by Hamilton Police to be at least 5,000 spilled out into Westdale streets, creating some property damage at “fake homecoming.”

November 2021

A new Omicron COVID variant is discovered in Ottawa. Two Hamilton cases being investigated. Burlington decides not to appeal the building of a 29-story condo tower on Lakeshore Road. Ontario passes the 10,000 COVID fatality mark. Nearly 350 Canadian environmentalists travel to Glasgow by air to attend G7 climate summit. Hamilton surpasses the $2 Billion mark for building permits for the first time. Police and protesters clash after fire rips through a homeless camp at Beemer Park. Burlington residents left stranded as Burlington Taxi ceases operations. British Columbia hit with massive flooding. HDSB Trustees selected Makwendam Public School as the new name for Ryerson Public School. Meanwhile Ontario historian says Egerton Ryerson was a friend of First Nations. Doug Ford announces two GTA highway projects over objections of opponents. Burlington Condo development

Highway 413

December 2021

Hamilton Tiger Cats lose a nail-biter Grey Cup Game to Winnipeg. Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim dies. CNN fires anchor Chris Cuomo for journalistic breaches. Ottawa’s troubled LRT project to undergo two investigations. Beloved CHCH news cameraman Jerry Boileau passes. As the Omicron Variant rapidly spreads Ontario shatters all records for single-day COVID counts. The testing system is overwhelmed making daily COVID case counts no longer reliable.