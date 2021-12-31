Ontario’s kids hospitals endorse back-to-school plan

The Children’s Health Coalition, which includes McMaster Kids Hospital and a number of other Ontario children’s hospitals, has endorsed the Province’s plan to reopen schools next week in spite of the Omicron outbreak.

The coalition issued a release that reads in part, “as leaders in children’s health, we agree schools must be prioritized as essential during this 5th wave and we welcome the government’s commitment to in-person learning.

Omicron is adding new stresses and unknowns. In the face of these unknowns, families deserve to know all steps are being taken to ensure schools are as safe as possible and on balance are the best place for children’s health and wellbeing. Just as we work to ensure essential services such as hospitals, grocery stores, pharmacies and public transit remain open, we must do all we can to keep schools open. They are essential for the mental, physical and developmental health of children and youth and for their learning.

Education measures announced today including updated and expanding screening, distribution of higher quality masks for teachers and students, maintaining access to PCR testing, increased ventilation, and pausing high contact extra curriculars are added layers of protection. In addition, capacity limits, restrictions on gatherings and other public health measures are an essential part of any strategy to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 in both communities and schools. We are asking everyone to step up for kids—not only the teachers and education staff who are working so very hard to support children and youth.

The Children’s Health Coalition is a collective of children’s health organizations, including CHEO, Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital, SickKids, Kids Health Alliance, McMaster Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital – London Health Sciences Centre, Children’s Mental Health Ontario and Empowered Kids Ontario.