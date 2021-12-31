Daily COVID case count will give way to ICU cases as an indicator of COVID severity

Ontario’s COVID reporting is undergoing a fundamental change after Thursday’s announced restrictions on government sponsored COVID testing. The daily case count will no longer be meaningful since many new cases will not be detected through testing. This, coupled with the use of home testing kits, the results of which may not end up in the provincial database, has rendered the daily case count unreliable and almost certainly understated. The focus now shifts to the one critical statistic that determines to province’s capacity to manage COVID—ICU cases. As of yesterday 1,144, people are hospitalized with COVID19 and 205 people are in ICU due to COVID-19. With the above caveat regarding reliability, the province reported 16,713 new cases of COVID19. 27,208,675 vaccine doses have been administered, with over 195,000 doses administered yesterday.

Hamilton and Halton Public Health Units posted new record single day case counts with 998 new cases in Hamilton and 816 in Halton. In Hamilton there are 140 hospitalised while ICU cases increased by two to 17. Hamilton now has topped the 4,000 marks for active cases with 4020. There are 33 outbreaks in Hamilton –down three from Wednesday. Hamilton Public Health says it will stop recording outbreaks in private settings such as workplaces and will focus on hospitals. Schools. Long-term care settings and hospitals. Hamilton hospitals are now dealing with outbreaks involving 88 staff and patients.

In Halton 283 of its cases were in Oakville, 258 in Burlington, 169 in Milton and 106 in Halton Hills. There are 28 COVID patients in Halton’s hospitals. There were no new deaths reported in either Hamilton or Halton.