Armed hold-up of an east mountain Tim Horton

Hamilton Police continue to investigate a armed holdup at the Tim Hortons at Mohawk Road and Upper Gage Avenue that occurred early this morning on Hamilton’s east mountain. Anyone with any information about the robbery, are asked to contact police.

On Friday, December 31, 2021, shortly before 3:45 a.m., Hamilton Police responded to a robbery at the Tim Hortons located at 675 Mohawk Road East, Hamilton.

At the time an unknown male was in possession of what appeared to be a shotgun, demanded cash and proceeded to threaten the employees. The suspect was able to obtain an undisclosed amount of Canadian currency and then fled on foot. The victims did not receive any physical injuries during the incident.

At this time, investigators continue to search for the suspect. Forensic investigators are scouring the scene and police canvass the neighbourhood for witnesses and video. The Tim Hortons remains closed.

Anyone with any information that you believe could assist Police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact police at 905-546-4925 or Detective Sergeant Torrie at 905-546-2991.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com