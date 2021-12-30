Daily COVID case count nears 1,000 mark in Hamilton

Hamilton and Halton Public Health Units posted new record single day case counts with 998 new cases in Hamilton and 816 in Halton. In Hamilton there are 140 hospitalised while ICU cases increased by two to 17. Hamilton now has topped the 4,000 marks for active cases with 4020. There are 33 outbreaks in Hamilton –down three from Wednesday. Hamilton Public Health says it will stop recording outbreaks in private settings such as workplaces and will focus on hospitals. Schools. Long-term care settings and hospitals. Hamilton hospitals are now dealing with outbreaks involving 88 staff and patients.

In Halton 283 of its cases were in Oakville, 258 in Burlington, 169 in Milton and 106 in Halton Hills. There are 28 COVID patients in Halton’s hospitals. There were no new deaths reported in either Hamilton or Halton.

Provincially it was also a new high again with the province reporting 13,807 new cases Thursday.

The latest seven-day average is well over 10,000 cases. There were 67,301 tests in the last 24 hours, for a record positivity rate of 30.5 per cent. These figures do not capture home testing results.

There were eight deaths reported.

There are 965 patients in hospital with COVID and the number in ICU has hit 200. Four out of five ICU patients are either unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

On Wednesday, Travis Kann, Premier Doug Ford’s deputy chief of staff for strategic communications, announced that the province is now trying to change how it reports hospitalization data.”Many have pointed out the importance of distinguishing between patients in hospital or ICU for COVID19 versus those admitted for other reasons but test positive,” Kann wrote in a tweet. “We’ve asked hospitals to update daily reporting to include this important information. We expect to begin receiving it in the coming days.”

A report published by Public Health Ontario found that the risk of hospitalization or death was 54 per cent lower for Omicron versus Delta.