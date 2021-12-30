Another record for COVID cases as Ontario passes the 13,000 mark

With each day Ontario sets a new single day record for new COVID cases and yesterday it was a new high again with the province reporting 13,807 new cases Thursday.

The latest seven-day average is well over 10,000 cases. There were 67,301 tests in the last 24 hours, for a record positivity rate of 30.5 per cent. These figures do not capture home testing results.

There were eight deaths reported.

There are 965 patients in hospital with COVID and the number in ICU has hit 200. Four out of five ICU patients are either unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

On Wednesday, Travis Kann, Premier Doug Ford’s deputy chief of staff for strategic communications, announced that the province is now trying to change how it reports hospitalization data.”Many have pointed out the importance of distinguishing between patients in hospital or ICU for COVID19 versus those admitted for other reasons but test positive,” Kann wrote in a tweet. “We’ve asked hospitals to update daily reporting to include this important information. We expect to begin receiving it in the coming days.”

A report published by Public Health Ontario found that the risk of hospitalization or death was 54 per cent lower for Omicron versus Delta.

Hospitalizations in Hamilton and Halton are now showing the effects of the highly contagious Omicron wave of COVID. In one day there has been a surge in hospitalizations with 60 cases added in Hamilton in the last 24 hours in Hamilton hospitals and 14 new hospital cases in Halton overnight. There are now 137 COVID patients in Hamilton with 15 of them in ICU, and 29 in Halton. Hamilton reported 540 new COVID cases and one death, bringing the total number of active cases in Hamilton to 3189—triple the number from one week ago. There are 38 outbreaks in Hamilton, including five in Long Term Care settings. The outbreak at the Wellington Nursing home has added 16 cases since yesterday for a total of 23 cases—11 staff, 11 residents and one visitor.

Halton has had another record day for new COVID cases with 619, brining the active case count to 3128.238 of the cases were in Oakville, 210 in Burlington, 118 in Milton and 53 in Halton Hills. There were no deaths reported in Halton.