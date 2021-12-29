Man assaulted and car stolen in his own doorway

A St Catharines man had his vehicle stolen and was pistol-whipped in a brazen dawn robbery in the doorway of his home.

Tuesday, at approximately 7:19AM, the victim was leaving his home heading to work, when he noticed a car stop in front of his house and a person get out. The victim thought nothing of it and turned to go back into his house. A suspect armed with a black pistol confronted the victim at his doorway and demanded the keys to his blue 2006 Land Rover – Range Rover Sport that was parked in the driveway. During the confrontation the suspect struck the victim with the pistol. The victim gave the keys to the suspect, who threw them to a second suspect. The second suspect then jumped into the the Land Rover and took off towards Dorothy Street. The suspect who brandished the pistol is believed to have left the area in the suspect vehicle. The make and model of the suspect vehicle has not been determined.

The victim was not injured. At the time of the incident, the victim’s family were asleep in the residence, they were unharmed.

Uniform officers and a NRPS K9 Unit flooded the area but were unable to locate the suspects.

Detectives have been assigned to investigate.

Suspect 1

White male

18-25 years of age

Approximately 5’10” tall, with a slim build

Wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, black shoes, with a black satchel strapped across the male’s torso. The male was also wearing a black balaclava mask and was carrying a black handgun.

Suspect 2 – Very similar to suspect 1

White male

18-25 years of age

Approximately 5’10” tall, with a slim build

Wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, black shoes, with a black satchel strapped across the male’s torso. The male was also wearing a black balaclava mask.

The victim’s stolen SUV is a blue 2006 Land Rover – Range Rover Sport with Ontario licence plate is CRVD937.

The robbery was captured on video. The video contains profanity and could be stressful to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised. Please see the below link. Click on Watch on YouTube.

Anyone (residents or businesses) in the area with closed circuit security cameras, doorbell video cameras, or dash cameras are asked to review their footage for suspicious activity for the period between 6:45AM and 7:45AM on December 28, 2021.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, extension 1009482.

Members of the public who may spot the stolen Land Rover are asked not to approach it and to call the police.