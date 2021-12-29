Experts said it was coming: hospitalizations soar in Hamilton and Halton

Hospitalizations in Hamilton and Halton are now showing the effects of the highly contagious Omicron wave of COVID. In one day there has been a surge in hospitalizations with 60 cases added in Hamilton in the last 24 hours in Hamilton hospitals and 14 new hospital cases in Halton overnight. There are now 137 COVID patients in Hamilton with 15 of them in ICU, and 29 in Halton. Hamilton reported 540 new COVID cases and one death, bringing the total number of active cases in Hamilton to 3189—triple the number from one week ago. There are 38 outbreaks in Hamilton, including five in Long Term Care settings. The outbreak at the Wellington Nursing home has added 16 cases since yesterday for a total of 23 cases—11 staff, 11 residents and one visitor.

Halton has had another record day for new COVID cases with 619, brining the active case count to 3128.238 of the cases were in Oakville, 210 in Burlington, 118 in Milton and 53 in Halton Hills. There were no deaths reported in Halton.

With most experts suggesting the real number is much higher, the province reported 10,436 new cases of COVID-19. 90 percent of the new cases are under the age of 60 and 64 percent are under 40. There were three deaths reported. With 176,000 tests administered. The positivity rate is almost 27 percent. But because the testing system is overwhelmed at present the real number of cases is likely higher according to health officials. Also the testing numbers do not capture positives that result from home testing.

726 people are hospitalized with COVID19, and 190 people are in ICU due to COVID-19. Of the ICU patients, unvaccinated individuals outnumber vaccinated by three to one.

26,815,586 vaccine doses have been administered, with over 176,000 doses administered yesterday.2,770,783 booster shots have been administered and 437.000 first shots have been administered to children aged 5-11, representing just under 41 percent of that population. 90.7% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 88.1% have two doses.