More than 400 new COVID cases in Hamilton and Halton as provincial cases ease somewhat

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 401 new COVID cases, after reporting 1675 cases over the Christmas weekend. There was also one new death recorded. The city now has 2829 active cases. There are 77 people in hospital with COVID, 11 of them are in ICU. There are more than 32 outbreaks in Hamilton, including 34 cases in four HHSC campuses. St Joes is reporting an outbreak involving two staff and one patient. There are five outbreaks in Long Term Care settings involving 11 residents and 11 staff in total.

Halton Public Health is reporting 417 new cases for an active case count of 2890. There are now 15 COVID patients in Halton hospitals. No deaths were reported in Halton.

According to a tweet from Health Minister Christine Elliott there are 8,825 new cases of COVID-19 which is down from three straight days of cases over 9,000. Full reporting that includes details of deaths, outbreak locations and vaccinations won’t be available until Wednesday as provincial health workers get a Christmas break.

Elliott reports 491 people are hospitalized with COVID19, and 187 people are in ICU due to COVID-19.

26,639,237 vaccine doses have been administered, with over 144,000 doses administered yesterday.

90.7% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 88.0% have two doses.