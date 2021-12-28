Learn how to be a recording engineer or run a sound board

The Hamilton Music Collective (HMC) which has brought music into the lives of hundreds of elementary school children through its An Instrument for Every Child program, is now offering courses in music recording and managing live sound.

Beginning January 5, Recording Arts/Live Sound 101 are courses being offered to teens interested in recording, editing and mixing music in live and recording studio environments. No experience is necessary, but musical background is an asset.

Recordings Arts 101

This one-semester program is open to students interested in learning to record their own music from start to finish. In weekly classes, students will work with an experienced music producer/engineer to learn the five stages of recording including pre-production, working with instruments and vocals, editing, mixing, and mastering. HMC will provide recording equipment including microphones, cables and interfaces, and teach students to operate a DAW such as Garageband, Pro Tools or Ableton Live. Students may record their own music/band or work with a guest. This course is open to anyone with an interest in recording music. Students will finish the semester with their own recording of a piece of music.

Learning Goals

Learn the steps of recording, from start to finish

Gain practical knowledge of setting up and running a recording session

Have hands-on experience with sound equipment

Learn to operate a DAW (Digital Audio Workstation), including editing, mixing and mastering music

Gain understanding of how sound travels, how it is captured, and how it can be manipulated

Finish with a musical recording that the student made themselves.

Live Sound 101

This one-semester program is open to students interested in the behind-the-scenes of running a live concert. Students work with an experienced audio engineer and gain hands-on experience in running live sound as part of a show. Students will learn how to use a professional sound board, how to use microphones on a variety of instruments, and set up a professional stage in a top-of-the-line music venue (The Gasworks). By the end of the semester, students will assist in running a live performance at The Gasworks.

Learning Goals

Gain practical knowledge of setting up and running sound in a performance space

Understand the basics of using a professional mixing board

Gain practical knowledge of microphone, mic’ing techniques

The courses are $100 each but scholarships are available. To sign up or for more information click here.

