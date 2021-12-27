Vaccine clinics open this week in Hamilton

There are three walk-in COVID vaccination clinics open in Hamilton for the remainder of this week. They are walk-in for anyone aged 12 plus but Children 5-11 need an appointment. Also those needing boosters will require an appointment.

The Pfizer mRNA COVID-19 vaccine will be reserved for those individuals under the age of 30 for 1st, 2nd and 3rd doses until further notice. Individuals over the age of 30 will be offered the Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccine when arriving at a vaccine clinic.

David Braley Health Sciences Centre (DBHSC) Vaccine Clinic

100 Main St. West, Hamilton

(enter through doors off Bay St. at Main St. W.)

A free parking voucher will be provided at the clinic for the DBHSC underground parking lot or for the Bay Street parking lot behind DBHSC.

Centre on Barton

December 27 to 30, 8 am to 8:30 pm

December 31, 9:30 am to 3:30 pm

Closed: January 1

January 2, 8 am to 8:30 pm

1211 Barton St E, Hamilton, ON L8H 2V4​

(between the Brick and Giant Tiger)

Free parking

St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton West 5th Campus

100 West 5th Street, Hamilton, ON L9C 0E3

December 27 to 31, 8 am to 4 pm

For Children aged 5-11

In addition to the clinics above, there are a number of other clinic locations available. Click here for details

Walk-in and booked appointment clinics (Age 12+)

These clinics are walk-in or booked appointment for those age 12+ requiring first or second doses. Appointments are required for third or booster doses.

The Pfizer mRNA COVID-19 vaccine will be reserved for those individuals under the age of 30 for 1st, 2nd and 3rd doses until further notice. Individuals over the age of 30 will be offered the Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccine when arriving at a vaccine clinic. Click here for details and scroll down.