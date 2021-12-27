Ontario reports 9,826 new cases of COVID-19

With Monday being a statuatory holiday for government employees, full COVID information is not available, but a tweet from Health Minister Christine Elliott indicates there were 9,826 cases of COVID reported Sunday ands seven deaths

Saturday saw a record 10,412 infections and Friday’s total was 9571. There were more than 45,000- vaccinations administered Sunday.

Not all health units report hospitalizations on weekends but the figures released Christmas Day showed 510 in hospital and 168 in ICU.

The seven-day average for COVID cases stands at 6,745, up from the 2,542 reported this time last week.

90.7 per cent of all Ontarians over the age of 12 have one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 88 per cent have two doses.