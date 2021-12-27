Hamilton recorded 1675 new COVID cases over the holidays
In its first report since Christmas eve Hamilton Public Health reports a total of 1675 new cases over the three-day holiday period. That brings the number of active cases in Hamilton to 2610 compared to 870 a week ago. There were no deaths reported. Hospitalizations are moving up with 78 now in local hospitals most of them at HHSC facilities. That’s the highest number of hospital cases in Hamilton since May. There are 33 outbreaks underway in Hamilton, with HHSC accounting for six of them across the General, Juravinski and the Satellite unit. In all HHS has 43 people infected—14 staff and 29 patients. There are 17 outbreaks in schools which are closed for the holidays.
