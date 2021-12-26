Two-day Ontario COVID case count tops 20,000

More than 20,000 new COVID cases were reported in Ontario from Christmas Eve and Christmas day. The province reported 10,412 new cases on Saturday and 9826 from Sunday. There were four deaths

Health officials have warned that the latest numbers are likely an underestimate of the true number of cases because the province’s testing capacity is maxed out. There were more than 106,000 vaccinations administered.

Hamilton and Halton Public Health are not reporting case counts over the holidays but as of Friday both units were mirroring the provincial trend with single-day case records. Provincial figures show Halton has added 745 cases. Hamilton Public Health is reporting 494 new cases—an all-time record for a single-day for both health units.

Normal daily reporting is not expected to resume until Tuesday.