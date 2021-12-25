Hamilton cracks the One Million vaccination mark

One year after the first COVID 19 shot was administered in Hamilton the Hamilton Healthcare Partners have passed the 1 million dose milestone.

The team that is responsible for the achievement consists of Hamilton Public Health Services, Hamilton Health Sciences, St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton, Hamilton Paramedic Services, primary care partners, local pharmacies, City of Hamilton staff, community partners and supporting community organizations.

In a joint news release the Hamilton healthcare partners say they “have worked around the clock to plan a significant expansion of local COVID-19 vaccine capacity to ensure as many Hamiltonians as possible, as quickly as possible, are able to receive the strong protection getting fully vaccinated and receiving a third dose of vaccine provides against COVID-19 and the highly-transmissible Omicron variant. Physicians, nurses, pharmacists and non-clinical staff alike are bringing the best of our community to light and stepping up in these efforts to expand Hamilton’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign against what is an extremely strained healthcare system and a shortage of health care human resources.

Public Health Services recommends that everyone who is eligible for a vaccination receive the first vaccine that is available to them. We need to work together to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community, to safeguard healthcare and hospital capacity and to protect vulnerable populations.

Appointments can be booked by visiting www.hamilton.ca/GetYourVaccine www.hamilton.ca/GetYourVaccine

The Pfizer BioNTech mRNA COVID-19 vaccine supply is limited across all Hamilton COVID-19 vaccine clinics. The Pfizer mRNA COVID-19 vaccine will be reserved for those individuals under the age of 30 for 1st, 2nd and 3rd doses until further notice. Individuals over the age of 30 will be offered the Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccine when arriving at a vaccine clinic.

Clinics open over the holidays

There are no vaccine clinics open on Christmas day but there are clinics open on Boxing Day and other days between Christmas and News Years. Click here for details and scroll down to the clinic listings.

