High-risk offender on the loose

Hamilton Police are asking for assistance in locating a 43-year-old high risk offender who went missing yesterday.

On December 23, 2021, Hamilton Police received information regarding a male who was at large and is considered to be a high risk offender. McLean Casey was convicted of criminal offences in 2004 and is presently not abiding by a Detention Order. Casey was last observed in downtown Hamilton yesterday morning.

Casey is described as a male, black, 5’9”, 265 lbs, with short curly black hair. He was last seen wearing a black winter coat, tan pants, and a black toque.

If you come across Casey, please do not approach and call 911 immediately.

If you have any information that you believe could assist police with the investigation into this incident, you are asked to contact the Central Patrol Staff Sergeant at 905-546-4725.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.