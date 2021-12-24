Hamilton and Halton report record cases of COVID as more than 9500 cases reported in Ontario

Ontario has entered uncharted territory when it comes to single Day COVID cases. With 9571 cases reported, the province has set an all-time single day record since the beginning of the pandemic. With nearly 73,000 tests were administered for a positivity rate of 18.7 percent—another record, although, because of the shortage of test kits, the testing has tended to be more among people experiencing symptoms. Hospitalizations shot up by 68 cases to 508, but ICU cases actually decline by five to 164. One statistic that has not changed is the number of hospitalization cases that are not fully vaccinated. 70 percent of all hospital patients with COVID are not fully vaccinated and when it come to the acutely ill, requiring ICU care the number of not fully vaccinated jumps to 83 percent. There were just under 230,000 vaccinations administered yesterday. The number of persons having their third or booster shot is 2,567,601. 431,000 children aged 5-11 have now had their first shot, representing 40 percent of that age group.

Hamilton and Halton set single-day records

Hamilton and Halton Public Health are mirroring the provincial trend with single-day case records. Provincial figures show Halton has added 745 cases. Hamilton Public Health is reporting 494 new cases—an all-time record fort a single-day for both health units. Hamilton has 27 outbreaks, 22 of which are in schools that are now closed. No new deaths were reported in either health unit. The locally reported figures and the province’s figures do not fully align because of different cut-off times for reporting.