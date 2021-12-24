Halton police identify suspect in Oakville shooting

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has identified the suspect they believe responsible for a shooting in Oakville.

On Monday, December 20, 2021 at 11:50 pm, the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) responded to a shooting at a residence in the area of Ernest Appelbe Boulevard and Dundas Street East in Oakville. A male victim was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Terrell Travoy Gooden (23) of Oshawa is wanted for the following offences:

Attempt to Commit Murder

Discharge Firearm with Intent

Possession of a Firearm – Restricted/Prohibited

Fail to Comply with Release Order

Careless Use of Firearm

Gooden is described as a black male, approximately 6’3” tall, 180 pounds with a slim build, brown eyes and brown hair.

Gooden is associated with a grey 2008 BWM 323i (4 door) bearing Ontario licence plate CSNL946.

Gooden is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Please call 911 immediately if he is observed.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Gooden is asked to contact the Intimate Partner Violence Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 8799.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.