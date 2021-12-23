St Joes restricts visitation for many patients

Anyone in a St. Josephs Healthcare facility for a stay of less than seven days will not be allowed visitors. Starting Thursday, December 23 at 5 p.m. the hospital will restrict visitors for those with length of stay less than 7 days, with limited exceptions. In a steelmen the hospital noted, “we recognize that patients benefit from the care of their loved ones in hospital, and have had to weigh that benefit against the rapidly spreading Omicron variant and the potential that it would spread further in our hospital without this new restriction. Other hospitals in the Toronto area have already taken this move.”

Exceptions are:

• Families of an End of Life patient – as determined by the clinical team

• Partners of Women giving birth (for patients with a Doula, the Doula is considered one of the two support people permitted)

• Partners of post-partum women

• Parents of infants in NICU

• Proof of medical exemption

Any inpatient or outpatient who self-identifies as an Indigenous Person is eligible to have an Essential Care Partner visit on the unit or escort them to appointments.