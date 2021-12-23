Hamilton administers daily record of over 10,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses for two straight days

Tuesday and Wednesday Hamilton was able to administer more than 10,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to residents across the community, new single-day records.

The vaccinations were delivered by City of Hamilton staff, Hamilton Public Health Services, Hamilton Health Sciences, St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton, Hamilton Paramedic Services, primary care partners, local pharmacies, community partners and supporting community organizations.

Hamilton has redeployed 164 staff to help scale up local COVID-19 vaccine capacity, and to continue to keep essential City services operating in the face of surging COVID-19 infections.

The City is also working quickly to hire additional staff to do data entry and health screening at the clinics and other municipal settings to help the community meets its vaccination goals in the face of rising infections. As well, we are planning for the redeployment of additional staff as required.

While the eligibility for third doses has been greatly expanded to cover everyone over 18 years of age, the fact is, the limited availability of health care human resources to vaccinate community members continues to be a challenge in the face of the most significant increase in eligibility –there are 320,000 newly eligible Hamiltonians.

The surge of significant demand for COVID-19 vaccine appointments is consistent across the vast majority of the province. Partners across Hamilton’s health care system have mobilized and are increasing our daily capacity to vaccinate from 2,400 per day the week of Dec 6, to up to the more than 10,000 vaccine doses per day yesterday and an estimated 240,000 doses per month, if the required health care human resources/health care providers can continue to be secured. With the expanded capacity, it is expected to take until the end of January to provide third doses to all those eligible.

Hamilton Public Health Services is asking that community members remain patient and be assured there will be increased capacity and availability of appointments in time, that new appointments are added daily, as staff and COVID-19 vaccine resources are confirmed. Community members should continue to check back for appointments. Third/booster dose appointments must be booked in advance through www.hamilton.ca/GetYourVaccine, while first and second doses remain available through walk-ins at many clinics in Hamilton. Residents are also encouraged to check with local pharmacies who are offering third doses.

New Pop-Up test site at Mohawk College

Meanwhile for those looking for tests, a new temporary pop-up testing site opened at Mohawk College on Thursday. The health unit said the site can administer up to 1,000 tests per day and will operate seven days a week, eight hours a day.