Bringing comfort to kids who could use it
CHCH News anchor Nicole Martin visited Halton Police Victims Services to drop off some teddy bears to be given to children experiencing medical or other forms of trauma in her role as ambassador for the charity- Comfort Bears.
Nicole says, “Comfort Bears provide the teddy bears to a number of organizations for kids who are also terminally ill or going through difficult times in their young lives. Having a bear to hold brings some sunshine on their cloudiest days! I feel honoured to be the Ambassador of Comfort Bears and we are so grateful for the community support. We hope to provide over one thousand bears in 2022!”
Comfort Bears provides cuddly bears for children with terminal illness or experiencing serious trauma.
Comfort Bears are individually sanitized and packaged with a tag providing the name of the individual or group donating this special friend.
Bears are provided to hospitals, first responders and community organizations who gift the bears to children in need.
Partner organizations include, Hamilton and Halton Police Services, McMaster Children’s Foundation, The Darling home for Kids, Kristen French Child Advocacy Centre Niagara and Ronald McDonald House Charities.
$20 buys a bear for a child. Click here to donate.