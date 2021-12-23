Big jump in Hamilton COVID cases, hospitalizations, as Ontario sets one-day COVID case record

Hamilton’s single-day case count jumped by a hundred cases from Wednesday with 268 cases reported. There are now 1014 active COVID cases in Hamilton, Hospitalizations increased by nine in Hamilton to 52. A week ago, the number of hospitalizations was 27. Hamilton is reporting 35 outbreaks, 20 of which are from schools that are now closed for the holidays. The outbreak at the Corktown Tavern from Grey Cup weekend now has 24 participants testing positive.

Provincial statistics show Halton with 259 new cases and 1911 active cases in the region. Hospitalizations increased by one case to 11. There were no deaths reported by either health unit.

Ontario set a grim record with 5,790 new reported COVID cases. It is by far the highest single day count since the pandemic began. The precious record was 4812 cases in April. With 68,000 tests performed the positivity rate is 16 percent-another pandemic record. Two thirds of the new cases are under 40 and 91 percent are under 60.

440 people are hospitalized with COVID19- up 20 cases from the previous day. 69 percent are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 136 are fully vaccinated.

169 people are in ICU due to COVID19. 81 percent of them are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 32 are fully vaccinated.

Over 253,000 vaccinations were administered yesterday for a total of 26,113,307 vaccine doses. The number of people with three doses is now 2.334.698. and the number of children aged 5-11 with their first shot is 423,000 or just under 40 percent of that age group. 90.6% of Ontarians 12- plus have one dose and 87.9% have two doses.