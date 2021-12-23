Six arrested in Halton drug bust

Four suspected drug traffickers all with previous criminal records are behind bars and two others have been charged as the he Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) 2 District Street Crime Unit swooped down on two residences in Oakville arresting six and seizing a large stash of drugs.

On Wednesday December 22, 2021, investigators executed search warrants at two residences in Oakville.

As a result of the investigation the following drugs were seized;

81 grams of Methamphetamine

9 grams of crack cocaine

2.4 grams of fentanyl (pink in color)

9 grams of fentanyl (purple in color)

Approximately 118 blue and white pills believed to be oxycodone

Gage Henderson (29) of Oakville has been charged with:

Trafficking a Controlled Substance – Cocaine

Trafficking a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine (Crystal Meth)

Trafficking a Controlled Substance – Fentanyl

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine (Crystal Meth)

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl

Breach of Recognizance

Fail to Comply with Undertaking

Joseph Timer Macleod (55) of Oakville has been charged with:

Trafficking a Controlled Substance – Fentanyl

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl

Marlon Ricardo Matthews (31) of Oakville has been charged with:

Possession of a Controlled Substance – Fentanyl

Fail to Comply with Release Order

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Ronald Jan Gordon (53) of Oakville has been charged with:

Fail to Comply with Probation Order (3 counts)

Ashley Amanda Taylor (27) of Oakville has been charged with:

Fail to Comply with Release Order

Adam Biondo (33) of Oakville has been charged with:

Fail to Comply with Release Order

Macleod, Henderson, Matthews & Gordon were held in custody pending a bail hearing. Taylor & Biondo were released on Undertakings.

Anyone with information about these investigations is asked to contact Detective Constable Christopher Brown of the 2 District Street Crime Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 2208.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.